Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Universal Corp (UVV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Universal worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UVV. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Universal by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Universal by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Universal by 71.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Universal during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James A. Huffman sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $135,527.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Peebles sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $433,239.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UVV opened at $57.68 on Friday. Universal Corp has a 12-month low of $46.40 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $636.11 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

