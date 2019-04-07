Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 634 Shares of AAON, Inc. (AAON)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of AAON worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,871,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,858,000 after purchasing an additional 60,268 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AAON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,603,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in AAON by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,950,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,316,000 after purchasing an additional 80,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,950,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,316,000 after purchasing an additional 80,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AAON by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,847,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AAON shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $45.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

In other news, President Gary D. Fields sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $84,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $26,593.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

