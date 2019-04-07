Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 186 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $263,610.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 448,651 shares in the company, valued at $45,192,615.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 104,465 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $10,126,837.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 401,164 shares in the company, valued at $38,888,838.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,082 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,948. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.92.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 33.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

