Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR Cuts Holdings in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR lessened its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.5% of Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.87 per share, with a total value of $251,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $88.93 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $77.13 and a one year high of $100.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $119.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. BTIG Research raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.39.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

