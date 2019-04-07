TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.45.

TXMD stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.55. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $7.66.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 127.34% and a negative net margin of 823.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jules A. Musing sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $100,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

