12:45 p.m.

Speaking on the sidelines of a group of Seven foreign ministers’ meeting in the French Atlantic resort of Dinard, Hunt reported a drawn-out exit would be”a bad outcome all round” for both Britain and the EU.

He explained:”I do not believe that the EU member states want a very lengthy extension. We surely don’t want a lengthy extension”

While acknowledging road blocks in the procedure, Hunt said”Britain isn’t dragging its feet” and that the impasse within the past couple of months proved to be a function of the fact that no party has a majority in Parliament.

May is currently seeking to postpone Brexit until June 30 next week to prevent the crash-out of the country. A longer expansion is wanted by some from the EU.

___

12:35 p.m.

The German government will be composed Britain’s acknowledgement that a longer delay to Brexit would require the U.K. to participate in European Parliament elections.

British Prime Minister Theresa May searched to delay Brexit until June 30 to prevent Britain crashing out with no deal in 1 week. A more, flexible extension has been suggested by european Council President Donald Tusk.

Steffen Seibert, german Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman, wouldn’t comment on her government’s position on those proposals. However he said it is”important” May”recognizes that, with this kind of an extension to June 30… Britain should make preparations to participate in the European election” in May.

The EU has said Britain must leave on April 12 or propose an alternative plan.

___

11:50 a.m.

Outspoken Brexit urge Jacob Rees-Mogg is indicating that a long delay to Britain’s departure from the European Union would give lots of time to Britain to cause difficulty for EU members.

In an tweet, Rees-Mogg stated”when a long extension leaves us stuck at the EU, we ought to be as difficult as possible.”

The Conservative Party lawmaker proposes using Britain’s positon block the establishment of an EU army to veto any EU funding increases, and also make it impossible for French President Emmanuel Macron to drive on EU integration.

Following an EU leader proposed that a long Brexit delay might be the best course, he tweeted.

Brexit backer Nigel Farage said he will campaign in European Parliament elections set for May as he anticipates will happen when Britain takes a part.

___

9:45 a.m.

European Council President Donald Tusk has urged European Union member states to offer the U.K. a elastic extension of up to a year to make sure the state doesn’t crash from the bloc in a chaotic and costly way.

2 EU officials, who requested anonymity as they weren’t authorized to disclose information before it had been made public, stated that Tusk wants a one time”Flextension” and get it approved in next Wednesday’s EU summit.

Before 12, Tusk was requested by may until June 30 to get a short extension. Britain is scheduled to leave the EU.

___

9:25 a.m.

Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain will create contingency plans if no more Brexit bargain has been reached in the interim, to get involved in European Parliament elections.

She said in her letter Friday which she’s making these preparations even though she thinks it’s not in the European Union’s curiosity for Britain or Britain’s interest to take part in the elections as it’s a member state that was departing.

May says that she”accepts” that the EU position that if Britain hasn’t left the 28-nation bloc by May 23, then it will have a legal responsibility to participate in the elections.

The minister claims she is optimistic of reaching a compromise arrangement that may take Britain out of the EU before that time.

___

9:20 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is requesting that the deadline for the nation to depart from the European Union be extended till June 30.

Unless May could push on their mutually consented divorce bargain through Parliament, EU leaders agreed to extend the Brexit date until April 12.

The Europeans would like that Britain do not take part if it’s going to leave. April 12 will be the final day for Britain.