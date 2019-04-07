11:10 a.m.

Get alerts:

Media are assembled outside the Ecuadorian Embassy at London after tweets out of WikiLeaks quoted sources saying that Julian Assange might be kicked out of the construction within”hours .”

British police officers were stationed outside, although the embassy construction with white window frames and balconies was silent Friday. Any governments or no embassy official have commented.

Assange hasn’t left the embassy since August 2012, fearing if he steps off Ecuador’s diplomatic land he will be arrested and extradited to the U.S. for publishing thousands of military and diplomatic cables through WikiLeaks.

Ecuador’s foreign ministry issued a statement late Thursday saying it would not comment on what it called”rumors, theories or conjectures.”

A senior official told The Associated Press that no decision had been taken to divert Assange.

___

5 a.m.

An senior mum official says no decision was designed to reestablish Julian Assange from the country’s London embassy regardless of tweets from Wikileaks that resources had told it that he could be pumped out over”hours .”

A little group of supporters and protesters of both Wikileaks’ founder gathered Thursday in London outside the embassy where Assange was holed up since August 2012.

Formerly, Wikileaks tweeted:”BREAKING: A high level source within the Ecuadorian state has advised @WikiLeaks that Julian Assange will likely be expelled over”hours to days.” Another tweet stated it had received a second confirmation.

A top Ecuadorian official refused WikiLeaks’ assert and said no decision had been taken to reestablish Assange. The officer spoke on the condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to talk about the matter.