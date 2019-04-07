The Coca-Cola Co (KO) is Patten Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 5.2% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 42.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 279,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after buying an additional 83,897 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 100,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 30,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,045,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,800 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2,054.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 64,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 67,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $1,060,139.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $198.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.52. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $50.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.91%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

