TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TGTX. BidaskClub raised TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.07.

TGTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. 1,418,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,044. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 824,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 345,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 70,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.