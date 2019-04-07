Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Holdings Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,143 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,140,000 after buying an additional 120,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,312,000 after purchasing an additional 114,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,540,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,312,000 after buying an additional 114,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,092,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,816,000 after buying an additional 304,892 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,036,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,952,000 after buying an additional 542,759 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.77. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $47.86 and a 52-week high of $103.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.21). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $255.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 1,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $78,571.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $141,319.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

