Tesco (TSCDY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of TSCDY opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. Tesco has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $10.42.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.