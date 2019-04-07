Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (TLK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.57

Shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.57 and last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 8578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 60,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn during the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 1,995.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

