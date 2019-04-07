Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (TLK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.57

Shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.57 and last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 8578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 60,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn during the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 1,995.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter.
About Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK)
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.
