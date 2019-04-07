Teck Resources (TECK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TECK. TD Securities raised Teck Resources to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. CIBC restated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $35.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.14.

NYSE TECK opened at $24.05 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $285,156,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 80,313 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,421,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 292,900 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,974,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,487,000 after acquiring an additional 65,350 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

