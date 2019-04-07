Technical outage causing flight delays

Major U.S. airlines are experiencing any delays Monday following a technical glitch at a third-part seller.
The issue was solved, but might cause a few a disruption in travel plans. There are delays Monday at airports in Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Miami and Detroit.
The Federal Aviation Administration explained the problem advised travelers to get airlines directly and struck lots of airlines. Airlines say travellers should check for the latest updates on flights in their websites.
Kate Modolo of Delta reported that the outage prevented some of its Delta Connection flights from departing on time. The airline doesn’t anticipate flight cancellations.
American Airlines said that the technical issue was related to AeroData. Some of its carriers changed.