Major U.S. airlines are experiencing any delays Monday following a technical glitch at a third-part seller.

The issue was solved, but might cause a few a disruption in travel plans. There are delays Monday at airports in Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Miami and Detroit.

The Federal Aviation Administration explained the problem advised travelers to get airlines directly and struck lots of airlines. Airlines say travellers should check for the latest updates on flights in their websites.

Dan Landson of Southwest Airlines said there has been an outage with a seller that services several carriers using data. Southwest said it lifted an internal floor stop at 7:05 Eastern that was implemented for about 40 minutes. Delays that are scattered are anticipated by the airline.

Kate Modolo of Delta reported that the outage prevented some of its Delta Connection flights from departing on time. The airline doesn’t anticipate flight cancellations.

American Airlines said that the technical issue was related to AeroData. Some of its carriers changed.