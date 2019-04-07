Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 23,142 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,142 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,032,000 after buying an additional 145,649 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 69,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,439,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALXN opened at $141.20 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $141.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.54. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

