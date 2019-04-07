Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 16,624 Shares of Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,624 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 184.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,564,000 after purchasing an additional 297,842 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 24,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 43,286.4% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Lunia Capital LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,742,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $136.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $139.40.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Global Payments from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $425,215.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,360,577.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $332,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,023,257.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,629 shares of company stock valued at $27,541,772. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

