Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224,208 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IHS Markit were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 10,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4,638.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,860,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 15,587 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $818,473.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,829,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 7,942 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $413,222.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,728,808.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,450 shares of company stock worth $4,297,355. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

