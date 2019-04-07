T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $116.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “T. Rowe Price has a disappointing earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters. Nevertheless, the company’s planned strategic initiatives, including investment in technology and advisory services, strengthening distribution platform, introduction of products, will likely stoke long-term growth. Though rising costs and the regulatory pressure across the investment management industry remain key concerns, it remains debt free with sufficient liquidity. Moreover, the company's steady capital deployment activities are commendable.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.92.

Shares of TROW opened at $104.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.25). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 2,617 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $263,610.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 448,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,192,615.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 104,465 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $10,126,837.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 401,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,888,838.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,082 shares of company stock worth $11,361,948. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5,160.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,804,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,694,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,223,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,064,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,943,000 after buying an additional 562,900 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,742,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,212,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,315,952,000 after acquiring an additional 457,683 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

