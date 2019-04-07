T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.92.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $127.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.25). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.52%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 104,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $10,126,837.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 401,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,888,838.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward C. Bernard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,296,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,082 shares of company stock worth $11,361,948 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

