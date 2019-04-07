SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in SYSCO by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.68%.

In other SYSCO news, insider Russell T. Libby sold 60,156 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $3,813,890.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $46,874,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789,477 shares of company stock worth $52,157,382 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/sysco-co-syy-shares-sold-by-montecito-bank-trust.html.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.