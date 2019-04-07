Synergy Resources Corporation (SRCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRCI shares. Ifs Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Synergy Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synergy Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Synergy Resources alerts:

SRCI opened at $5.98 on Friday. Synergy Resources has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $13.32.

Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million.

Synergy Resources Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.