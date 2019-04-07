SurModics (SRDX) vs. Restoration Robotics (HAIR) Head to Head Analysis

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SurModics and Restoration Robotics

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurModics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Restoration Robotics 0 3 0 0 2.00

SurModics currently has a consensus target price of $80.33, suggesting a potential upside of 71.91%. Restoration Robotics has a consensus target price of $2.62, suggesting a potential upside of 274.29%. Given Restoration Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Restoration Robotics is more favorable than SurModics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of SurModics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Restoration Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of SurModics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Restoration Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SurModics and Restoration Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurModics $81.34 million 7.74 -$4.45 million $0.49 95.37 Restoration Robotics $21.96 million 1.30 -$28.73 million ($0.86) -0.81

SurModics has higher revenue and earnings than Restoration Robotics. Restoration Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SurModics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SurModics has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restoration Robotics has a beta of 4.77, indicating that its stock price is 377% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SurModics and Restoration Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurModics -1.84% 6.37% 4.43% Restoration Robotics -130.83% -653.88% -92.94%

Summary

SurModics beats Restoration Robotics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets. The Vitro Diagnostics segment provides stabilization products, substrates, antigens, and surface coatings to diagnostics customers; and manufactures or sells components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as surface coatings to the diagnostic, biomedical research, and life science markets. Surmodics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. Its system includes the ARTAS Hair Studio application, an interactive three-dimensional patient consultation tool that enables a physician to create a simulated hair transplant model for use in patient consultations. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

