Super Game Chain (SGCC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,343.00

Super Game Chain (CURRENCY:SGCC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Super Game Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, TOPBTC and FCoin. Super Game Chain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1,343.00 worth of Super Game Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Super Game Chain has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00369159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019485 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.68 or 0.01679904 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00251662 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Super Game Chain Token Profile

Super Game Chain’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens. Super Game Chain’s official website is www.sgchain.io . The Reddit community for Super Game Chain is /r/SuperGameChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Super Game Chain is medium.com/@supergamechain . Super Game Chain’s official Twitter account is @SuperGameChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Super Game Chain Token Trading

Super Game Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, FCoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Game Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Game Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Game Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

