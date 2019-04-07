Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $132,000 Position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ)

Suntrust Banks Inc. cut its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,138,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,264,000 after buying an additional 402,005 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after buying an additional 19,468 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $132,000 Position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/suntrust-banks-inc-has-132000-position-in-blackrock-credit-allocation-income-trust-btz.html.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.