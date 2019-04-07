SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,847 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy Partners were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SunCoke Energy Partners by 1,451.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy Partners by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 30,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded SunCoke Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SunCoke Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.59.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. SunCoke Energy Partners had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy Partners LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Partners Company Profile

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Coke and Logistics. The company also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana.

