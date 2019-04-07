Sun Communities Inc (SUI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,959,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148,725 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.27% of Sun Communities worth $199,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup set a $110.00 price target on Sun Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

SUI opened at $120.52 on Friday. Sun Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $89.55 and a twelve month high of $121.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.90 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 2,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $281,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Colman sold 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $188,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,912 shares of company stock worth $1,985,363 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

