SUBARU CORP/ADR (FUJHY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SUBARU CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th.

FUJHY opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SUBARU CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 1,531.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SUBARU CORP/ADR were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

SUBARU CORP/ADR Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

