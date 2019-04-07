StrongHands Trading Up 28.8% Over Last Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $2,879.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, Crex24 and Coindeal.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000055 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000046 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,035,827,181,619 coins and its circulating supply is 9,275,596,008,164 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, BiteBTC, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

