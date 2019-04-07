Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Reaches $0.0263 on Major Exchanges

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000500 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Coinone, IDEX and HitBTC. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $17.82 million and $570,670.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00356268 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019169 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.48 or 0.01624805 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00246565 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Coinone, Binance, Mercatox, DragonEX, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bancor Network and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

