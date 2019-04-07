Stratis (STRAT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.20 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00023653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Poloniex and SouthXchange. Stratis has a market cap of $120.68 million and $2.20 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00024601 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00005065 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002475 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00115823 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,279,437 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, SouthXchange, Bithumb, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Coinrail, Livecoin, Binance, Bittylicious, Upbit, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

