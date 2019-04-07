STMicroelectronics NV (STM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Societe Generale set a $22.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 18th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE STM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,857,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,233. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.76.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $14,305,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,668,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $7,919,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 164.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 783,375 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 487,671 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,410,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,205,000 after buying an additional 359,324 shares during the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.