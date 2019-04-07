Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 54,349 Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (FFC)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the third quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 49.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 274,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 90,691 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd alerts:

NYSE:FFC opened at $19.03 on Friday. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $19.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/stifel-financial-corp-purchases-shares-of-54349-flahertycrumrine-prfrd-scts-incm-fd-inc-ffc.html.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.