Stifel Financial Corp Buys 15,589 Shares of IntriCon Co. (IIN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,589 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in IntriCon were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IntriCon by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 34,031 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in IntriCon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in IntriCon by 1,232.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 28,418 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IntriCon by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

IIN opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.21. IntriCon Co. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $76.80.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). IntriCon had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IntriCon Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other IntriCon news, VP Greg Gruenhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $37,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,510.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,225 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Dougherty & Co raised IntriCon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IntriCon from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

IntriCon Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

