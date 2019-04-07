Stephens Lowers Q2 (QTWO) to Equal Weight

Stephens cut shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $73.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $76.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QTWO. William Blair initiated coverage on Q2 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $69.71 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Q2 from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks raised Q2 from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.35.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 stock opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -180.16 and a beta of 1.54. Q2 has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.77 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. Q2’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $326,524.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,278.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $279,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,791,799.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 554,597 shares of company stock valued at $37,631,326 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Q2 by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Q2 by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Q2 by 6.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.