Stellar (XLM) Market Cap Tops $2.45 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00002484 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, Koinex, Exmo and Kucoin. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and $333.06 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00370185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.48 or 0.01652249 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00250273 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00407965 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar’s launch date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 104,862,366,606 coins and its circulating supply is 19,269,668,126 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stronghold, CEX.IO, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OKEx, RippleFox, Kuna, Gate.io, Poloniex, ABCC, Koineks, GOPAX, Koinex, Vebitcoin, Kraken, ZB.COM, Kryptono, Binance, Stellarport, HitBTC, Upbit, Huobi, Kucoin, BCEX, Bittrex, Liquid, Exrates, Indodax, OTCBTC, Sistemkoin, Exmo, Ovis, CoinEgg, Bitbns, BitMart, C2CX, Cryptomate, CryptoMarket and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

