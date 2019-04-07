Stagecoach Group (SGC) PT Raised to GBX 190

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SGC has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. HSBC cut shares of Stagecoach Group to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 145 ($1.89) in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Stagecoach Group from GBX 171 ($2.23) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Stagecoach Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 165.75 ($2.17).

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

LON:SGC opened at GBX 138.90 ($1.81) on Wednesday. Stagecoach Group has a one year low of GBX 124.30 ($1.62) and a one year high of GBX 184.70 ($2.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $795.63 million and a P/E ratio of -20.13.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.