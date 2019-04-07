Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $770,000 Stake in Inphi Co. (IPHI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Inphi were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Inphi by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inphi by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inphi by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 83,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $46.24.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $86.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Inphi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Inphi to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Inphi from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Inphi to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $81,351.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,619.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,101,546. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

