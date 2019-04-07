Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $741,000 Stake in Cactus Inc (WHD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Cactus by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 313,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. 51.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cactus from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Stephens started coverage on Cactus in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.91.

In other news, Director Alan Semple sold 9,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $328,040.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven Bender sold 228,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $8,223,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,173,649 shares of company stock valued at $78,099,209. Corporate insiders own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHD opened at $37.71 on Friday. Cactus Inc has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Cactus had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $139.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cactus Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

