Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $723,000 Holdings in Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,418 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cloudera by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 90,477 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter valued at about $1,138,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,325,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,098,000 after buying an additional 1,292,651 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 41.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter worth about $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.61. Cloudera Inc has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $20.18.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. The business had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 624,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $7,249,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Stankey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cloudera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Cloudera in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

