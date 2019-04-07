Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 323.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,219 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,938,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 470,451 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $26,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 961,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 112,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 961,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 112,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 323.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,435,000 after buying an additional 540,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gaurav Shah sold 74,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,286,033.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.60 and a quick ratio of 13.60. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $25.96.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

