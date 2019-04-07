Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $92.49 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems to $96.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.68.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $89.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 55.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Fulchino sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $1,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,267.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,700 shares of company stock worth $5,032,198. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

