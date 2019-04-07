SPDR. MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (SYE) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR. MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,229 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR. MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR. MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $712,000.
NYSEARCA:SYE opened at $81.16 on Friday. SPDR. MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.57 and a 1-year high of $82.39.
