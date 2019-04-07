Smartsheet (SMAR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Smartsheet to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR opened at $38.03 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.32% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $1,351,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,393,458 shares of company stock valued at $50,787,473.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caz Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.