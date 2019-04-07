Skyfii Ltd (ASX:SKF) insider Andrew Johnson purchased 1,365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$170,625.00 ($121,010.64).

SKF stock opened at A$0.18 ($0.13) on Friday. Skyfii Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.13 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of A$0.23 ($0.16). The firm has a market cap of $56.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71.

Get Skyfii alerts:

WARNING: “Skyfii Ltd (SKF) Insider Andrew Johnson Buys 1,365,000 Shares” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/07/skyfii-ltd-skf-insider-andrew-johnson-buys-1365000-shares.html.

SkyFii Limited, a software technology company, develops and commercializes data analytics and consulting, marketing, and advertising services to its customers worldwide. Its products and services include IO Connect, which connects guest WiFi and customer data sources; IO Insight that generates venue, location, and WiFi analytics; and IO Engage, a data-driven marketing suite.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Skyfii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyfii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.