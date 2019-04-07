SKorean ship Arrested for providing NKorea with oil

A South Korean boat is being held at a national port over suspicions that it illegally provided sanctioned North Korea with oil, officials said Wednesday.

The revelation comes amid rising worries over wide-ranging attempts by North Korea to bypass U.N. Security Council sanctions on its nuclear weapons and missiles program.

A South Korean coast guard official said that the P-PIONEER that were 5,160-ton was prevented from departing port since October over allegations that it had been used to provide North Korea with gas via two ship-to-ship transports in September 2017 in international waters at the East China Sea. He didn’t affirm how much was provided.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency cited sources to report that the North Korean boats over the receiving end were also the Yu Son and the Kum Un San. The Kum Un San is thought to be one of the very active vessels involved with transfers of petroleum products of North Korea. The U.N. Security Council said in a report that an unnamed member state said that North Korea has been using approximately 23 of its tankers for its transfers that were prohibited, and that six tankers, including the Kum Un San, accounted for around half of the transfers.

An official from Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said it had been the very first time a South Korean boat was detained over allegations of separating U.N. sanctions against North Korea. South Korea has been currently detaining three overseas ships for transporting North Korea-produced coal or illegally supplying North Korea with oil.

The Korea Coast Guard has sent the case to state prosecutors, that are now examining whether to indict management company and the boat’s captain for violating laws regulating transport and exchanges with North Korea, the coast guard officer said.

In its March report, the U.N. Security Council said North Korea was continuing to defy its settlements through a”massive” increase in ship-to-ship transfers of oil products and coal. The research quoted one member country as saying North Korea acquired more than the cover of 500,000 barrels of petroleum products in 2018, however, said the other country contested the amount.

U.N. sanctions against North Korea have bolstered significantly since 2016 as Pyongyang stepped up its own weapons checks and now contains rigorous import restrictions on oil products and crude petroleum and export bans on petroleum and other minerals which were crucial sources of foreign currency to the North.

Four individuals charged that have illegally importing Korean coal, saying they used documents and transshipments at Russian ports to disguise the coal.

Following successful evaluations of long-time missiles potentially capable of accomplishing the U.S. mainland in 2017, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shifted into a diplomatic style in 2018 and held summits with leaders of both South Korea and the United States in a bid to leverage his nuclear arsenal for economic and security benefits. However, Kim summit with President Donald Trump in February failed over requirements that were mismatched in disarmament and sanctions relief.