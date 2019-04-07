SKF (SKFRY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to Hold

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SKFRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SKF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of SKF in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SKF from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SKF from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of SKFRY opened at $18.20 on Thursday. SKF has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85.

SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. SKF had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, analysts forecast that SKF will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKF Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

