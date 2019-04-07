Sippican Capital Advisors Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.4% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3,424.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 112.7% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 175.2% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America set a $105.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $84.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

