Signature Bank (SBNY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $150.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $133.00.

SBNY has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered Signature Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James set a $135.00 price objective on Signature Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Signature Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.75.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $129.99 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.47 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 29.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

