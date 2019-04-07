Shilling (SH) Price Tops $0.0078

Shilling (CURRENCY:SH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Shilling coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Shilling has a total market capitalization of $55,310.00 and $0.00 worth of Shilling was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shilling has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shilling alerts:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00017252 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Shilling Profile

Shilling is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2016. Shilling’s total supply is 7,095,600 coins. The official website for Shilling is digitalshilling.org . Shilling’s official Twitter account is @DigitalShilling

Shilling Coin Trading

Shilling can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shilling directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shilling should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shilling using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shilling and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.