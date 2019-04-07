Shaw Communications Inc (SJR.B) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Shares of TSE SJR.B opened at C$27.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion and a PE ratio of 114.43. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of C$24.31 and a 52 week high of C$30.44.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Mehr sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.17, for a total value of C$1,086,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$196,439.10. Also, Director Bradley Shaw sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.14, for a total value of C$8,142,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,501 shares in the company, valued at C$122,163.44. Insiders sold 365,000 shares of company stock worth $9,904,470 over the last quarter.

SJR.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shaw Communications from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. TD Securities set a C$34.00 price target on Shaw Communications and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.65.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

